A Billings firefighter covers a deceased man on North 27th Street after police patrol officers discovered the body at the corner of North 27th and 8th Avenue North on Sunday afternoon. Police at the scene said there was no evidence of foul play.
Photo: Deceased man discovered by police downtown
- Gazette staff
