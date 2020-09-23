 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photo: Demolition of MetraPark grandstands continues

Photo: Demolition of MetraPark grandstands continues

{{featured_button_text}}
MetraPark grandstands

Workers remove the roof of the grandstands at MetraPark as demolition continues Wednesday.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

Workers remove the roof of the grandstands at MetraPark as demolition continues Wednesday.

0
0
0
1
0

Locations

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News