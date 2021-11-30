Photo: Denny's downtown closes

Gazette staff
Denny's on North 27th Street has closed. A note on the door says, "We apologize to all of our great customers for closing. Please visit our Denny's at 2010 Overland Avenue."
No information was immediately available on what spurred the closure. The restaurant had 16 employees, records for the City of Billings show, and was licensed to operate through March of next year.
County health officials last inspected the downtown location Nov. 22, according information from Riverstone Health, who reported one violation that was rectified on site.
