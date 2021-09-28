 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photo: Drought exposes shoreline at Big Lake

Photo: Drought exposes shoreline at Big Lake

Drought at Big Lake

After months of drought, a dry shoreline is exposed on the Big Lake Wildlife Management Area on Tuesday. 

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

After months of drought, a dry shoreline is exposed on the Big Lake Wildlife Management Area on Tuesday. 

0
0
0
0
1

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Iconic film memorabilia go up for auction

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News