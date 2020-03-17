Photo: Early Walmart shoppers

Shoppers arrive at the Main Street Walmart at 6 a.m. Tuesday. The stores have reduced their hours and are now closed from 11 p.m to 6 a.m.
It's not just Montana universities that are taking coronavirus precautions.
All bars, brew pubs, wineries and casinos in Yellowstone County are ordered to close, effective 8 a.m. Tuesday. All food service operations are also ordered to close dining rooms, as well.
Anyone who has left the Crow Indian Reservation and traveled to areas affected by COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus, is being …
If you know of a canceled event not listed here, please contact The Gazette at citynews@billingsgazette.com.
Beginning Monday the Billings Public Library will be closed to the public and will instead operate as a free childcare center for the school a…
Elder Grove Schools, a K-8 district west of Billings, will close school Monday.
Jesse Sonntag and his wife, Eryn Braida, thought they’d never see their dog, Loksys, ever again.
Douglas John Foster, the 47-year-old suspect in a weekend homicide in Lewistown, is dead after an encounter Sunday with law enforcement in whi…
Montana's public universities, including flagships in Missoula and Bozeman and regional schools like Billings, will halt in-person classes and…
The suspect, 47-year-old Douglas John Foster, should be considered armed and dangerous and a warrant for deliberate homicide has been issued for his arrest.
