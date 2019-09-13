A for sale sign sits out at the corner of the Billings Elks Lodge complex on Lewis Avenue in Billings.
In May, Elks officials acknowledged the lodge was struggling with debt related to its indoor tennis center and hinted then that a sale of the entire property was a possibility.
The tennis complex, which sits next to the Elks Lodge facility at Lewis Avenue and Ninth Street West, was opened in 2012 and was the only enclosed courts in Billings.
The tennis complex was envisioned as a way to attract younger people to the Elks Lodge, which has watched its membership decline for years.