Photo: Fall colors along the Yellowstone

Gazette staff
A kayak glides through the reflection of trees at Lake Josephine as fall colors peak on the Yellowstone River on Sunday.
Locations
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A kayak glides through the reflection of trees at Lake Josephine as fall colors peak on the Yellowstone River on Sunday.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A man in his 50s has admitted to raping a teenage runaway in July 2020 after encountering her walking alone while he was on his way home after…
The surge of COVID-19 in Montana continues to swell.
A portrait tattoo from Tim Nava while he was at United States Penitentiary in Leavenworth, Kansas, used to cost his clients about $50.
DILLON — A judge sentenced 21-year-old Sandy Rose Moore to 40 years in the Montana Women’s Prison on Tuesday for strangling an older boyfriend to death in a rental home they shared here.
SCL Health today announced that Jen Alderfer has been named president of the Montana Region and St. Vincent Healthcare.
With ARPA dollars burning a $6 million-hole in the City of Billings' pocket, officials will take the one-time money and purchase the Stillwate…
Twenty Yellowstone County residents have died from COVID-19 related illness so far in October, including two men whose deaths were reported Fr…
The deaths of three Yellowstone County residents were reported Wednesday, according to county health officials.
An early winter storm is forecast to bring the first heavy snowfall of the season to portions of the U.S. Rocky Mountains this week.
Three more Yellowstone County residents have died from COVID-19 related illness, bringing the county’s pandemic death toll to 352 people since…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.