Photo: Fall colors at Skypoint

Gazette staff
A maple tree shows off red leaves under Skypoint in downtown Billings on Sunday.
Locations
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A maple tree shows off red leaves under Skypoint in downtown Billings on Sunday.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The suit claims the city has long known the intersection at Rimrock Road and Virginia Lane was dangerous and didn’t meet state roadway safety standards.
Billings Police on Tuesday arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with a shooting at Lake Elmo State Park.
“We are the hottest spot and Yellowstone County is leading with the number of cases in the state,” said Public Health Officer John Felton at a Tuesday County Commissioner meeting.
A Yellowstone County Detention Officer denied an allegation of aggravated rape Monday in front of District Judge Gregory Todd.
Billings Police detectives continued their investigation into a Tuesday night shooting at Lake Elmo State Park that involved two teenage boys.
In honor of their 70th year the Mary Alice Fortin Foundation Board came to Billings for their regular board meeting at the Northern Hotel.
A Custer man died Tuesday in a car wreck between Huntley and Ballantine after striking a deer on the interstate.
Billings school teachers get pay raise and bonus in new contract.
Find out which counties have the highest vaccination rates, plus what level hospital capacity is at across the state, and other indicators with these charts and maps, updated weekly.
An Indiana man changed his plea Tuesday to a single count of rape before of Judge Mary Jane Knisely in Yellowstone County District Court.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.