Billings police investigate the scene of a fatal car versus pedestrian crash on Main Street near East Airport Road Thursday night. The southbound lanes of Main Street are closed.
top story
Photo: Fatal pedestrian crash on Main Street Thursday night
- Gazette staff
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
King's Hat Drive-In, the famous longtime burger joint at the corner of First Avenue South and South 37th Street in Billings, is for sale.
Roderick Roman Plentyhawk, 37, is now facing felony charges in Yellowstone County District Court, including criminal endangerment and unlawful…
The 59-year-old molested a girl over a period of about two years, with the abuse beginning in 2015.
The driver of the car was apparently Tazed by police and treated by EMTs at the scene.
If Zito had succeeded in his efforts to game the competitive bidding process, there would have been a dangerous probability he would have elim…