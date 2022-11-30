Photo: Festival of Trees kicks off Thursday

Dina Harmon, of the Breakfast Exchange Club, works on the club's tree for the 37th annual Festival of Trees at the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark. The event gala is Thursday evening with public viewing of trees on Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is a fund raiser for the Family Tree Nurturing Center.