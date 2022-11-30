 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Photo: Festival of Trees kicks off Thursday

  • 0
Festival of trees

Dina Harmon, of the Breakfast Exchange Club, works on the club's tree for the 37th annual Festival of Trees at the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark. The event gala is Thursday evening with public viewing of trees on Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is a fund raiser for the Family Tree Nurturing Center.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Dina Harmon, of the Breakfast Exchange Club, works on the club's tree for the 37th annual Festival of Trees at the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark. The event gala is Thursday evening with public viewing of trees on Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is a fund raiser for the Family Tree Nurturing Center.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Two militia leaders guilty of sedition in US Capitol assault

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News