Dina Harmon, of the Breakfast Exchange Club, works on the club's tree for the 37th annual Festival of Trees at the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark. The event gala is Thursday evening with public viewing of trees on Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is a fund raiser for the Family Tree Nurturing Center.
Photo: Festival of Trees kicks off Thursday
- Gazette staff
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Billings woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for causing the wreck that killed her 5-year-old son and crippled her 6-year-old daughter in November 2019.
A Roundup man is facing federal accusations of grooming a teenage girl, allegedly using an online alias while he pursued a sexual relationship with her.
Gray’s plan for Pioneer Park incorporated wholesome options to fight off the temptations of idleness.
Gene Tierney's 1990 book recounts details from his work during an early era of wildlife law enforcement in Montana, as well as humorous insights into growing up in a rural state during the Great Depression.
A Billings man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to multiple federal crimes involving child pornography.
The Yellowstone County coroner has identified the Billings man killed Sunday night in a South Side shooting, but police have made no arrests in connection to his death.
Construction costs to build out the Stillwater building as Billings' new city hall have nearly doubled in the last year and City Council is struggling to find ways to cover the anticipated increase.
Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly.
The 37th Annual Holiday Parade themed “Holiday Movies” will weave through downtown Friday, Nov. 25.
The owners of the Billings Sports Plex, once the practice home of the Billings Outlaws, have sold the building to a Colorado-based family entertainment company.