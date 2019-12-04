Judy Nissen and her granddaughter Ronalee Stone decorate a tree for the Family Tree Center's 34th Annual Festival of Trees at the MetraPark Expo Center.
Nissen has been part of putting on the festival for over 25 years.
The Billings Exchange Club fundraiser for the Child Abuse Prevention Center opens with a gala and live auction on Thursday. The event is open for public viewing on Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Admission is $3 per person or $10 per family (2 adults). Children under 6 years old are free.