 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Photo: Fire damages house on Aristocrat Drive

  • 0
house fire

The Billings Fire Department responds to a house fire at 252 Aristocrat Drive on Thursday. One person was transported to a local hospital with smoke inhalation after he went back in the house for a dog.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

The Billings Fire Department responds to a house fire at 252 Aristocrat Drive on Thursday. One person was transported to a local hospital with smoke inhalation after he went back in the house for a dog.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Locations

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

22-year-old charged with 40 sex crimes against a minor

22-year-old charged with 40 sex crimes against a minor

A 22-year-old man faces 40 separate counts of sex crimes in Yellowstone County District Court, including 14 counts of rape and 21 counts of sex abuse of a child, after he called to report himself to Phoenix police in November.

Watch Now: Related Video

Months after deadly tornado, OSHA issues hazard alert letter to Amazon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News