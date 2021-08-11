 Skip to main content
Photo: Fire damages vacant garage on Billings South Side

Photo: Fire damages vacant garage on Billings South Side

Garage fire

Billings firefighters work to ventilate the roof of a garage as they fight a fire in the building in the 100 block of South 29th Street on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

 CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette

A fire burned a boarded-up garage at the back of a vacant property in the 100 block of South 29th Street on the Billings South Side on Wednesday morning. 

Four fire department engines, a ladder truck, battalion chief, American Medical Response, Billings Police Department and Montana-Dakota Utilities all responded to the scene.

No update was immediately available on the cause of the fire or any injuries.

Garage fire

Billings firefighters fight a fire in a boarded-up garage in the 100 block of South 29th Street on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.
Garage fire

Billings firefighters work to ventilate the roof of a garage as they fight a fire in the building in the 100 block of South 29th Street on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.
