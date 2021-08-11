Photo: Fire damages vacant garage on Billings South Side

Billings Gazette
A fire burned a boarded-up garage at the back of a vacant property in the 100 block of South 29th Street on the Billings South Side on Wednesday morning.
Four fire department engines, a ladder truck, battalion chief, American Medical Response, Billings Police Department and Montana-Dakota Utilities all responded to the scene.
No update was immediately available on the cause of the fire or any injuries.
