Photo: Fire Department battles house fire in Alkali Creek

Billings firefighters battle a house fire at 1263 Sun Valley Road in Alkali Creek on Tuesday afternoon.
Locations
The rancher also engaged in improper conduct when obtaining the loans by misrepresenting the status of collateral used to secure the loans at each institution.
The 32-year-old had a warrant stemming from a previous charge in Yellowstone County District Court of possession with intent to distribute.
Cleone Bluesky Shawl was sentenced in Yellowstone County District Court to prison time for her role in the 2021 kidnapping and beating of a woman in the South Side.
Two men went to the hospital Saturday with gunshot wounds after a shooting near West High School.
Deputies found two males and three females involved in the incident. Two of the females had suffered gunshot wounds.
There are as many as three victims, some of them transported by ambulance to Billings hospitals.
First responders work the scene of a shooting involving multiple victims on Cormier Road near Billings on Monday, Jan. 30.
During his last appearance in Billings, Munsick sold out tickets in 45 minutes. The show is sponsored by the Pub Station.
One man was transported to the hospital with injuries after crashing a sedan into the east wall of the Billings Gazette building in downtown B…
The center would be built on land acquired by the city next to Amend Park at the corner of King Avenue East and South Billings Boulevard.
