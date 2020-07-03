Photo: Fireworks prepared for 4th of July show
Photo: Fireworks prepared for 4th of July show

Celebrate Freedom preparation

Jamie Stumpf with PYRO F/X sets up rows of mortars in preparation for the Celebrate Freedom fireworks show in the upper parking lot of MetraPark on Friday, July 3, 2020. The fireworks show is put on by Harvest Church and will start after dark on July 4. Brittney Martello with PYRO F/X said an advantage of moving the show from Castlerock Park, where it normally takes place, to MetraPark is that larger shells can be used.

 MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette

