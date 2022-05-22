Photo: Fishing at Lake Elmo

Gazette staff
Fishermen test the waters of Lake Elmo on Sunday as it fills after being emptied to eliminate invasive clams.
Locations
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Fishermen test the waters of Lake Elmo on Sunday as it fills after being emptied to eliminate invasive clams.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A Billings man is facing multiple felony charges after police allegedly found his children in deplorable living conditions during a search of his home.
A Billings man is facing multiple felonies after allegedly taking a nurse by the neck, then smashing his way out of a cruiser, in an attempt to escape from custody Thursday.
Yellowstone County law enforcement is investigating a homicide that occurred over the weekend.
Naming, closely following or becoming attached to any one animal makes it easier for people to feel connected to wildlife. Even, sometimes, causing them to see it almost like a pet of their own.
Mason Joseph Prudhomme, 31, and Falken Magnus Brown, 24, have been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with multiple counts of robbery. County prosecutors allege that Prudhomme robbed the Maverick and Fire and Ice casinos earlier this month, while Brown drove the getaway care in both instances.
Brian Pretty Weasel, 34, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to one count of prohibited person in possession of a firearm. His arrest in May 2021 followed a pursuit by multiple agencies including Bureau of Indian Affairs officers and U.S. Marshals.
The three commissioners found no common ground on which to move forward during their meeting regarding the two groups with plans for privatizing management at MetraPark.
A man was sentenced to a little over 10 years in prison Thursday for his role in a drug and sex trafficking ring in and around Billings.
The number of travelers passing through the Billings airport is already higher this year than it was for the same period last year. Specifically, 90,864 travelers caught a flight between January to April of 2021.
A mountain lion spotted near Rocky Mountain College late Thursday eluded local deputies by way of the Rims.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.