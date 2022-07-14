Photo: Fishing on the Yellowstone

Gazette staff
Dakota Stewart takes a fishing selfie with his son Jeremiah, age 2, on the Yellowstone River near Huntley on Thursday.
Locations
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dakota Stewart takes a fishing selfie with his son Jeremiah, age 2, on the Yellowstone River near Huntley on Thursday.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jessie Jane Guardipee, a 24-year-old Apsáalooke woman, died of a stab wound to the torso at a home on the 200 block of South 27th Street, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman told the Gazette on Friday
A teen was convicted of spotlighting and shooting two mule deer bucks and taking them to BLM's Ah-Nei Recreation Area where he removed antlers and backstraps, then left the rest of the animals to waste.
New development in the old Women's and Family Shelter on 1st Avenue North in downtown Billings will get a $250,000 boost to help it convert the old space into new apartments.
Former Helena High School and University of Montana football standout Andrew "Andy" James Petek is being charged with partner and family member assault and tampering with evidence.
A Billings man is facing multiple felonies after an apparent botched burglary ended with a bullet through his leg.
Governor Greg Gianforte fishes in the 35th annual Montana Governor's Cup Walleye Fishing Tournament on Fort Peck Lake on Friday, July 8. Gianf…
Like many indigenous languages in the United States, the Crow language — or Apsáalooke — is facing the threat of extinction. But a recent expansion of the Crow dictionary seeks to change that.
A Montana DNRC helicopter fights a range fire north of Shepherd on Monday. Several area fire agencies were called to the fire. A series of thu…
A Montana man and woman who pleaded guilty to trafficking meth and fentanyl pills were sentenced to prison time last week.
A Helena man was arrested after a girl was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting Sunday evening at a home in the 800 block of Orange Street, police said.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.