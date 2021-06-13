Photo: Five pronghorn fawns gather near Billings

Gazette staff
Five pronghorn fawns follow a doe through a wheat field west of Billings on Sunday.
She is the youngest Yellowstone County resident to die of the pandemic virus so far in 2021.
Graduating at the end of May was a relief for Rachel Hood, who spent her high school years balancing the task of getting a degree with the rea…
An 18-year-old Billings man has been charged with two counts of rape in Yellowstone District Court.
Perch bar and bistro has opened in downtown Billings, aiming to offer patrons a creative drink menu and low-cost meals from a high-class casua…
Severe thunderstorms in northeast Montana on Thursday brought powerful wind, large hail and at least one tornado.
Montana added 674 new cases of COVID-19 during the past week, and 20 more deaths have been confirmed.
Yellowstone County officials believe a blockage in a tunnel connected to the Billings Bench Water Association ditch caused water to overflow S…
The man who decapitated a casino patron in 2017 with his partner as part of a robbery scheme was sentenced on Friday to 65 years in state prison.
Billings’ Rimrock West neighborhood spent Wednesday evening throwing a block party to thank local law enforcement for their actions in ending …
The Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings will keep selling beer at MetraPark, continuing an operation the club has had in place for more than four decades. Joining them will be Anderson Management Group, a new vendor to the arena that will sell beer, wine and liquor.
