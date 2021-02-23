 Skip to main content
Photo: Flipped vehicle stirs RMC campus, driver uninjured

Vehicle flips at Rocky

Two students walk by as firefighters tend to a vehicle after it flipped over in the middle of Rocky Mountain College’s campus Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Billings. Everybody was OK though, as the driver of the car, who was the only occupant, refused medical attention at the scene.

 RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette

A one-vehicle accident in the middle of Rocky Mountain College's campus caused a stir among students and staff Tuesday evening as emergency crews responded to reports of a flipped vehicle.

The driver of a white SUV struck a curb while trying to exit a campus parking lot, causing the vehicle to roll upside down.

The driver, who was the only person involved in the incident, did not sustain major injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

