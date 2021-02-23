Photo: Flipped vehicle stirs RMC campus, driver uninjured

A one-vehicle accident in the middle of Rocky Mountain College's campus caused a stir among students and staff Tuesday evening as emergency crews responded to reports of a flipped vehicle.

The driver of a white SUV struck a curb while trying to exit a campus parking lot, causing the vehicle to roll upside down.

The driver, who was the only person involved in the incident, did not sustain major injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

