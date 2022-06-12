Photo: Flooding closes Old Highway 10

A broken irrigation ditch floods Old Highway 10 between Park City and Columbus on Sunday. The road flooded Sunday morning and remained closed as of that evening, according to the Montana Department of Transportation road conditions website. There was no estimate of when the road would be passable. The Stillwater River near Columbus was rapidly approaching flood stage with a flow greater than 10,000 cfs as of Sunday, according to the sheriff's office Facebook page. It was not the only waterway to flood over the weekend. Rock Creek near Red Lodge was also swelling from its banks Sunday. See pictures of that flooding on A7.