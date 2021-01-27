Photo: Fog blankets the Billings airport Wednesday morning

Gazette staff
Traffic lights swirl through the roundabout at Highway 3 and North 27th Street as fog blankets the Billings airport Wednesday morning.
Locations
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Traffic lights swirl through the roundabout at Highway 3 and North 27th Street as fog blankets the Billings airport Wednesday morning.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A man was shot on the Rims near the water tower west of the Billings Logan International Airport on Thursday evening.
A high-speed chase on Interstate 94 Tuesday drew a response from multiple agencies and ended with one arrest.
A former market president at Rocky Mountain Bank was sentenced to a year and a day in prison Friday for not telling the bank about millions of…
The 19-year-old man shot last Friday on the Rims has died, according to the Billings Police Department.
As the state wavers on keeping the current mask mandate, Billings Public Schools intends to keep a strong position on face coverings in class:…
Police questioned a 19-year-old man and later released him following a shooting on the Rims that sent another man to the hospital with a life-…
The face of a sandstone cliff in Pictograph Cave State Park collapsed over the past weekend, causing administrators to temporarily close the park.
Gov. Gianforte said he requested that National Guard members deployed to Washington, D.C. return to Montana after finding out that troops were sleeping outdoors.
Someone in Billings is about to have a good day. The Montana Lottery says a $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in Billings.
Bail was set at $150,000 for a man accused of raping a child.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.