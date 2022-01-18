Photo: Free COVID test kits

Gazette staff
Traffic lines up in the upper lot at MetraPark for free COVID test kits from RiverStone Health Tuesday morning.
Locations
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Traffic lines up in the upper lot at MetraPark for free COVID test kits from RiverStone Health Tuesday morning.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
An off-duty deputy was struck by a possible bullet fragment after an argument in front of a Billings bar early Saturday morning. One person was hospitalized due to a rollover crash after fleeing the scene.
Billings police investigate a shooting and related car crash on Grand Avenue at 1 a.m. Saturday. According to Billings police, the shooting ha…
Billings Police Department officers continue to hunt for suspects in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy early Sunday morning.
The 15-year-old boy who died after being shot during an altercation at Castle Rock Park in Billings Sunday morning has been identified as Khoe…
At least seven women were forced into prostitution, according to initial charging documents, three of whom were minors.
Billings Public Schools has reported that at least 121 students and 40 staff members are newly infected with COVID-19.
Billings police investigate the scene of a shooting in a parking lot at Castle Rock Park Sunday morning. A 15-year-old boy arrived at a Billin…
Four Yellowstone County residents died on Wednesday of COVID-19-related illness, raising the county’s pandemic death toll to 486 lives lost si…
What percentage of cases are the omicron variant? How does hospital capacity compare across the state? Which areas are the least vaccinated? Find out with these charts and maps.
A man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for a homicide at a Ballantine motel in 2019.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.