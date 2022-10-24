Photo: Fresh snow coats the Beartooths

Gazette staff
The Beartooth Mountains wear a fresh coat of snow in this view from the Billings Rimrocks on Monday.
Three people are dead, including an 11-year-old boy, after an apparent homicide-suicide at a home near Amend Park on Wednesday night.
A couple pleaded guilty Tuesday to mitigated deliberate homicide more than three years after the death of their daughter at their Lockwood home.
Jose Frank Patina, 35, was sentenced Friday to 65 years in prison for opening fire on a sedan carrying five people, including a mother and three of her children.
ExxonMobil's oil refinery in Lockwood was purchased by Houston-based Par Pacific for $310 million in a deal announced Thursday.
A Billings man has pleaded not guilty to four felony charges alleging he sexually abused and raped a child over the course of years beginning when she was at least as young as 11 years old.
The woman killed last week in a shooting in Lockwood has been identified, bringing the number of people killed by gunfire in Yellowstone County this year to at least 11.
A Billings man was charged with felony assault with a weapon after he allegedly stabbed a man in the neck at a sober living house on the West End.
Billings police shot a 36-year old local woman in the emergency department at Billings Clinic after she apparently shot herself, Sunday evening.
Billings got its first look Monday night at the long gestating multi-use recreation center the city has been planing for the last five years.
The investigation into a foot found floating in a Yellowstone National Park thermal pool is waiting on DNA confirmation of the person's identity.
