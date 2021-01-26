Photo: Frost covers trees on the Billings Rimrocks

Gazette staff
Frost covers a tree on the Rimrocks overlooking downtown Billings as the temperature dipped to 18 degrees Tuesday morning.
A man was shot on the Rims near the water tower west of the Billings Logan International Airport on Thursday evening.
A former market president at Rocky Mountain Bank was sentenced to a year and a day in prison Friday for not telling the bank about millions of…
City leaders are hopeful a new business license requirement could help curb the proliferation of illicit massage parlors across Billings.
The face of a sandstone cliff in Pictograph Cave State Park collapsed over the past weekend, causing administrators to temporarily close the park.
Gov. Gianforte said he requested that National Guard members deployed to Washington, D.C. return to Montana after finding out that troops were sleeping outdoors.
Police questioned a 19-year-old man and later released him following a shooting on the Rims that sent another man to the hospital with a life-…
Bail was set at $150,000 for a man accused of raping a child.
A Billings man was sentenced to prison Friday for making grenades to blow up mailboxes.
Since Yellowstone County moved into Phase 1B of the state's COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan, local hospitals have been bombarded with calls f…
Elecia Enemy Hunter, a freshman at Lodge Grass High School, has always been interested in art and loves to draw and paint. When she heard that…
