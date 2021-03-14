Photo: Going for a hike in Phipps Park

Gazette staff
The Billings Rimrocks for a backdrop as a family hikes in Phipps Park on Sunday.
A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon after colliding with a sedan on the west side of Billings.
Man killed was Terrin Oldcrow, 29, of Billings.
A man found in a Heights apartment Sunday afternoon with a gunshot wound died later in the day. Police are now investigating the death as a ho…
A 37-year-old man denied an assault charge Wednesday after allegedly shooting a woman in the head at the Lazy KT motel on Saturday.
After an explosion and ensuing fire killed two Ryegate residents last week, life in the Central Montana town of around 240 people has continued alongside the painful reminders of what transpired that night.
An explosion in the middle of Ryegate last Friday night destroyed a mobile home, killed two people and left three others with injuries sustained during an attempted rescue.
Police shot a man with a Taser stun gun and arrested him Sunday after he tried to drive through a backyard in an attempt to escape them, accor…
A man was taken to a Billings hospital for treatment Sunday after Billings police responding to a report of a shooting found him unresponsive …
Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed into law HB 102, a "constitutional carry" bill that allows gun owners to carry firearms without a permit in most places across the state
A 23-year-old man was stabbed Saturday night in Billings and police are investigating.
