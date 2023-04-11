Golden Apple and Billings Education Association honorees gather for a luncheon at Stockman Bank after awards were delivered on Tuesday. This year's Golden Apple winners are, from left, Jill Powers, a Rose Park kindergarten teacher, Kassidy Conlon, a medicine Crow music teacher, Nels Jensen, a Lewis and Clark teacher, Sandi Carlson, a Skyview support staff member, Emily McClure, a Riverside middle School specialist and Kyra Gaskill, Central Heights principal. On the right are BEA honorees Cheyenne Aldrich, teacher at West High and Charles Ward, a volunteer at Arrowhead. Senior High teacher Lisa Hatlestad won but could not attend.
Photo: Golden Apple and BEA awards presented Tuesday
- Gazette staff
