Habitat for Humanity homeowner Ali Fischer, left, and her daughter Madi talk with Governor Greg Gianforte after Fischer received the keys to her new home in Red Lodge. The home was one of three built by the owners and local volunteers. The homes were built through a USDA Rural Development program, Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, Helena Area Habitat for Humanity, Trust Montana and Beartooth Electric.
Photo: Governor tours Habitat house with new owner in Red Lodge
- Gazette staff
