Photo: Green comet visible in Billings night sky

The rare green comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is now visible under dark sky conditions in Montana as seen in this 15 second time exposure taken north of Billings at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. A phone star application and binoculars help to find the comet that appears as a fuzzy green spot near the little dipper on Tuesday.
