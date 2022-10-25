Hanser's Automotive employees and first responders gather for the dedication of a memorial to two wrecker operators who were killed on I-90 while working on a disabled vehicle. Casie Allen and Nick Visser died in the accident near Columbus on this date two years ago.
Photo: Hansers Memorial for wrecker operators
