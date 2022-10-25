 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Photo: Hansers Memorial for wrecker operators

  • 0
Hanser memorial

Hanser's Automotive employees and first responders gather for the dedication of a memorial to two employees who were killed on I-90 while working on a disabled vehicle. Casie Allen and Nick Visser died in the accident on this date two years ago.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Hanser's Automotive employees and first responders gather for the dedication of a memorial to two wrecker operators who were killed on I-90 while working on a disabled vehicle. Casie Allen and Nick Visser died in the accident near Columbus on this date two years ago.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How cold is too cold to camp in your car?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News