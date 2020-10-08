Photo: Health care workers receive thank you

Ginger Roll with RiverStone Health untangles balloons donated by a woman who wished to remain anonymous to thank workers at the RiverStone Health testing site in the parking lot of the Al Bedoo Shrine Auditorium in Billings on Thursday.

The testing site is currently closed and in the process of moving to the United Way of Yellowstone County at 2173 Overland Avenue in Billings, where it plans to reopen Monday at 8:30 a.m.