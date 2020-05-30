Photo: Heights National Little League field clean up

Heights National Little League field clean up

Taylor Douglas, left, Madison Hedin, center, and Sara Douglas pull up weeds at Clevenger Park during the Heights National Little League field clean up day in Billings on Saturday, May 30, 2020. The Heights National Little League season starts on Monday.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

The Heights National Little League held their annual field clean up day in Billings on Saturday, May 30, 2020. The Heights National Little League season starts on Monday.

