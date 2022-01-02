Photo: High winds continue Sunday

Gazette staff
Snow blows across Highway 87 North as the wind gusted to 25 miles per hour Sunday morning.
Two people are in custody after leading Montana Highway Patrol on a pursuit outside of Lockwood on Tuesday.
The man killed Friday in Billings after a Jeep struck him near South Billings Boulevard and the South Frontage Road has been identified.
Two men are in custody facing charges after a shooting in Billings on Tuesday evening that wounded a man.
A new Native American restaurant plates a contemporary take on precolonial gastronomy.
How has the omicron variant impacted case counts? Which areas are the most vaccinated? How does hospital capacity compare across the state? Find out with these charts and maps, updated weekly.
Retiring Judge Gregory Todd looks back on fairness, the death penalty, political attacks on the judiciary...and the Beatles.
Sales were brisk on first day of legal recreational pot in Yellowstone County.
New developments have risen in a bankruptcy case that has shaken the small business community in Great Falls.
After a slowdown for international studies at Montana State University Billings, caused largely by COVID-19 restrictions, student enrollments …
The omicron variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Yellowstone County.
