Photo: High winds taking down trees around Billings

Photo: High winds taking down trees around Billings

Broken tree

The top half of a large pine tree lies on the ground after breaking off in high winds Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at North Park in Billings.

 RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette

High winds have swept through the Billings area Tuesday, with gusts reaching as high as 63 mph, according to data from the National Weather Service. Gusts in excess of 80 mph have been recorded along the Beartooth Mountains.

The extreme conditions have led to trees and large branches coming down throughout the region.

NWS predicts the high winds will fade as the sun goes down this evening.

