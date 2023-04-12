Jared Harris with HDR Engineering announces a Strider bike donation to Highland Elementary kindergarteners on Wednesday. The Billings company donated 24 bikes, helmets and pedal kits as part of the All Kids Bike initiative. HDR has donated $150,000 to All Kids Bike, designating $18,000 to three schools in Montana.
Highland Elementary receives Strider bikes
