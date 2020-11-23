Photo: Holiday lights go up at Moss Mansion

Gazette staff
A crew from Yellowstone Electric decorates the Moss Mansion for the holiday season on Monday.
Retrospective: Christmas in and around Billings
Shoppers at Rimrock Mall, December 23, 1976
Central Christian Church Christmas program, December 9, 1977
Carolers at West Park Plaza, December 15, 1977
Christmas decorations, December, 1977
"Visit Santa Daily," 1977
Santa at West Park Plaza, 1977
Shoppers at Sears, 1977
Santa arrives downtown, 1977
Santa walks with children downtown, 1977
Santa talks to children downtown, 1977
Christmas decorations at Hart-Albin, 1979
Christmas trees at Yellowstone County Courthouse, 1979
Christmas tree salesman, December 21, 1979
Downtown shoppers, December, 1979
Nativity scene, December 17, 1979
Christmas toys, 1980
Santa at Rimrock Mall, December 8, 1980
Christmas Wreath Lane, December 19, 1980
Billings Gazette Christmas light contest winner, 1981
Gingerbread houses at Rimrock Elementary School, December 13, 1981
Newman Elementary School Christmas assembly, December 16, 1981
Living Nativity at Lockwood Evangelical Church, December 18, 1981
Downtown Christmas decorations, 1981
Sgt. Santa at Saint Vincent Hospital, 1981
Shoppers at West Park Plaza, 1983
Holiday display at Rimrock Mall, 1983
Store display at Hart-Albin, 1983
Toy shopping at K-Mart, December, 1983
Star Wars toys at K-Mart, 1983
Santa visits jail inmates, December 17, 1983
Santa in downtown Billings, 1984
Carolers on courthouse lawn, 1984
Santa at Rimrock Mall, 1984
Christmas tree at First Bank Billings, December, 1984
Santa and McGruff, 1984
Molt Christmas program, December, 1984
Santa in Molt, 1984
Gingerbread houses at Senior High, 1986
Decorations at Conoco refinery, December, 1991
Shoppers at Gibson's, December, 1995
Holiday play at Boulder Elementary School, December 21, 1995
Christmas tree at West Park Plaza, 1997
