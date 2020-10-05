Photo: House and car burn in the Heights

Billings firefighters battle a car, carport and house fire at 173 Windsor Circle South in the Heights on Monday afternoon.
Retrospective: Billings Fire Department
Maverick Hose Company, 1894
Billings Fire Chief J.C. Bond, 1900s
Maverick Hose Company pumper, circa 1900s
Billings Fire Department reading room, circa 1905
Maverick Hose Company, unknown date
Billings Fire Chief T.F. Kennedy, 1911
Billings Fire Department, circa 1910s
Billings' first motorized fire engine, 1911
Billings Fire Department Station Two, circa 1910s
Maverick Hose Company, 1912
Billings Fire Department Station Two, circa 1910s
Billings Fire Department Engine No. 1, 1910s
Billings firefighters, circa 1916
Fire training wall, 1940s
Fire extinguisher demonstration, 1947
Fire alarm system, 1948
Billings Fire Department Station Three, 1948
Billings fire engine, 1950
Firefighters hanging Christmas decorations, 1953
Billings Fire Department Station Four, 1954
Billings firefighting equipment, 1958
Inspecting school boilers, 1959
Checking Senior High gas leak, 1966
Billings fire truck, 1968
Stand by for fire, 1971
Alderson home explosion, 1972
Billings Little League champions, 1973
Billings Fire Department Station No. 5, 1974
Billings Fire Department Station One, 1974
James Hotel fire, December 1975
Babcock-Selvidge Building fire, August 1977
Babcock-Selvidge Building fire, August 1977
Husky station fire, November 1979
Alpine Village fire, September 1983
Picture Court Motel fire, April 1984
Lake Elmo fire station, 1984
Billings Fire Department Station Six, 1987
West High dryer fire, February 1989
Billings Fire Department Station Seven, 2007
