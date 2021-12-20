Photo: House burns on Calhoun Lane

Gazette staff
Smoke rolls from a house at 605 Calhoun Lane as the Billings Fire Department fights a fire Monday evening.
Locations
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Smoke rolls from a house at 605 Calhoun Lane as the Billings Fire Department fights a fire Monday evening.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Big Sky Liberty Alliance, a group of Billings nurses against COVID-19 vaccination mandates, welcomed Bryan Ardis to the stage. A little over 100 maskless observers filled the seats at Petro Theater.
Kava Roots at 928 Broadwater is the first establishment in the region dedicated to serving kava, a beverage made from roots of the Piper methysticum, a plant that originated in the Pacific Islands.
The body of a man at the base of the Rims is being investigated Monday night by Billings Police.
As 1985 drew to a close, the energy boom in Eastern Montana and surrounding states evaporated like a mirage. Corning and his company were left with nearly-empty apartment complexes and office buildings.
Wind damage grounds Santa's annual helicopter flyover of Billings area.
For 60 years now, Mariposa Lane has glowed with candlelight on Christmas Eve, burning in memory of a neighborhood boy who was gone too soon.
Under new state law, in order for the public health office to issue public health orders, mandates and directives, it must first get authorization from its local governing body. In Yellowstone County that's three cities and the county commissioners.
Yellowstone County residents will get another vote on recreational marijuana.
In the end, the biggest selling point to bring the Blue Angels to Billings was Montana itself.
The Billings Gazette is excited to announce that, in partnership with TDS Fiber, all members of our community will have unlimited and free access to our website from Dec. 19th to Dec. 26th.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.