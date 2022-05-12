 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photo: Huntley Project teacher named National STEM Scholar

Nationally recognized STEM teacher

Huntley Project Junior High School teacher Brandi Norman, center, is one of ten educators from across the country to be named a National STEM Scholar for 2022. 

She is one of just ten middle school teachers from eight states selected to participate in the prestigious National STEM Scholar program, a unique professional development program providing advanced science, technology, engineering, and math training, national network building, and project support for middle school science teachers nationwide.

The 2022 National STEM Scholar class will be hosted by the Gatton Academy from May 29 to June 4 on the campus of Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Huntley Project Junior High School teacher Brandi Norman is one of ten educators from across the country to be named a National STEM Scholar for 2022. Winners receive a trip to Western Kentucky University for a week of advanced STEM training.

