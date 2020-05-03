Photo: I-90 Cleanup Sunday morning

Photo: I-90 Cleanup Sunday morning

Highway cleanup

Billings City Council member Frank Ewalt cleans up trash along I-90 on Sunday. Mayor Bill Cole and other council members joined in the cleanup to beautify the entrance to the city.

