Photo: Ice fishing on the Yellowstone

Eric Baker, of Park City, fishes through the ice for ling in a channel of the Yellowstone River near Laurel on Sunday.
Cops started the violent confrontation at Billings bar in January, says one of the men involved who is filing a lawsuit.
A Billings man pleaded not guilty in Yellowstone County District Court to stabbing a man in the South Side over the weekend.
Sunday night's storm dropped enough snow on Billings that residential streets are being plowed for the first time this winter.
A Laurel High School student pleaded not guilty Wednesday to allegedly bringing a firearm to school and threatening a student.
The record-breaking cold that settled over Billings this week is the kind of cold that can freeze bare skin in minutes. And for those experiencing homelessness, frostbite and hypothermia are a major concern.
A Nevada man pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges Tuesday connected to a 2021 crash in Billings that killed a teenager.
Two records were broken in Billings Wednesday, and not in a good way.
The Billings police chief will hold a public forum next week as the city faces a rise in violent crime and at least one officer faces an investigation for off-duty misconduct.
A New Mexico man was sentenced to prison Friday for the promotion of prostitution of a minor in Billings.
Debbie Ettleman is one of the first patients at St. Vincent Healthcare to receive a full-support heart pump that just a month ago would have r…
