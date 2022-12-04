 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photo: Ice flows on the Yellowstone River

Yellowstone ice

Ice flows past Canada geese on the Yellowstone River near Duck Creek on Sunday as the forecast called for snow to arrive in the area.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

