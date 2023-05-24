Emilee Morgan meets with St. Vincent Healthcare pediatric team members who cared for her after a crash-related brain injury in 2022. The Sheridan, Wyoming, teen spent nine weeks in the pediatric floor where doctors removed part of her skull to reduce pressure on her brain and prevent further damage.
Emilee has been recovering at home since then. She's returned to school full time and this week transitioned out of her wheelchair and moved to using a walker. Doctors expect her to make a full recovery.