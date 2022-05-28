Photo: Injury reported in 3 a.m. fire at the Colonial apartments

Gazette staff
The Billings Fire Department battles a 3 a.m. fire at the Colonial apartments at 223 South 27th Street on Saturday.
A Yellowstone County District Judge sentenced Alexander Garrett Laforge III to 110 years in the Montana State Prison without the possibility o…
The man killed by police Monday had a criminal record dating back to 2006, along with outstanding warrants on the night of the shooting, said Police Chief Rich St. John.
Matt Frank, a member of the Billings Police Department for nearly a decade, was disciplined Monday for instigating a fight at the Grandstand Sports Bar and Casino. The resulting scuffle brought dozens of on-duty officers to the bar and ended with a wreck that put a man in the hospital.
David Antonio Rodas Sr., 57, is accused of fatally shooting Gwen Ann Marshall at their home and fleeing the scene with their son. Rodas is scheduled to be arraigned in Yellowstone County District Court on June 1.
The aquatic and recreation center base model will include four full size basketball courts that can be converted into eight smaller courts, accommodating other sports like volleyball.
The Yellowstone County Coroner's office has released the name of the man killed by law enforcement earlier this week following a chase through…
A Billings man is facing multiple felonies after allegedly taking a nurse by the neck, then smashing his way out of a cruiser, in an attempt to escape from custody Thursday.
With no membership required, the store is also open to the public, providing access to a full range of foodservice and wholesale grocery products at great prices, the company said.
"Jif" branded peanut butter possibly contaminated with salmonella has been found in Billings area stores, Riverstone Health reported Tuesday.
Fishermen test the waters of Lake Elmo on Sunday as it fills after being emptied to eliminate invasive clams.
