Photo: Lake Elmo draining continues

Photo: Lake Elmo draining continues

Lake Elmo

A small amount of water remains and is being pumped out as Lake Elmo is drained to rid the lake of an invasive clam.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

A small amount of water remains and is being pumped out as Lake Elmo is drained to rid the lake of an invasive clam.

