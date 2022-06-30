Photo: Laurel corn maze grows in this aerial view

Gazette staff
Michael Gilbert Voyles, 53, was convicted in Yellowstone County District Court earlier this year for three counts of sexual abuse which occurred over a decade ago. His conviction followed the boy he abused, now an adult, telling investigators what Voyles did to him and again recounting his trauma during the three-day trial.
A federal parolee is in custody after allegedly leading Billings police on a series of chases around the city earlier this week.
Though the striking down of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court will have minimal impacts to Montanans for the foreseeable future, the news still evoked a range of emotions from leaders throughout the state.
Standing on the wooden steps that led to what once was his longtime home on the Yellowstone River, Park City resident Mike Kinsey still wonders what's next.
Amid Pride celebrations, the LGBTQ community reflects on the overwhelming support they've received in addition to the protests from angry dissenters.
As the Yellowstone River recedes, power is restored and access sites re-open, questions linger for damaged property and infrastructure, but there’s little concern for the well-being of the river.
The Billings Police Department is investigating a string of motorcycle wrecks over the past few days, two of which resulted in deaths.
Shotgun blasts erupting at a birthday party over the weekend in Billings resulted in one person in custody.
Billings City Council approved its new budget Monday night in a 9-2 vote, giving the green light to the city's $60 million general fund budget.
Two weeks ago, a zoo official said they were committing its drag queen event even after intense blowback. On Wednesday, the event went live, a…
