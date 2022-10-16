 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Photo: Livestock shows get underway at the NILE

  • 0
NILE goat show

Michael Wehrman and his son Walter, of Shepherd, groom a goat for the Junior Fed Market Goat show during the Northern International Livestock Exposition at MetraPark on Sunday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Michael Wehrman and his son Walter, of Shepherd, groom a goat for the Junior Fed Market Goat Show during the Northern International Livestock Exposition at MetraPark on Sunday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bull moose hanging around Billings West End

Bull moose hanging around Billings West End

A bull moose wandered into Billings West End Monday and has taken up a brief residence within the city limits prompting police to urge the public to give the massive animal space to find his way out of town.

Photo: Moose on the loose

Photo: Moose on the loose

A bull moose cruises the Billings Bench Water Association ditch near 13th Street West on Tuesday as Billings police monitored his movements.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News