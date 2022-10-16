Michael Wehrman and his son Walter, of Shepherd, groom a goat for the Junior Fed Market Goat Show during the Northern International Livestock Exposition at MetraPark on Sunday.
Photo: Livestock shows get underway at the NILE
- Gazette staff
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man living in Lockwood has been charged with negligent homicide after apparently shooting a friend in the neck while cleaning a firearm.
Local and federal law enforcement recovered thousands of fentanyl pills last month, and four people have been indicted in connection to the drug bust.
A Billings attorney believes the process used by Yellowstone County commissioners to explore privatizing management at MetraPark has been so corrupted that it should be stopped entirely.
A Nevada woman was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court to eight years in prison for bringing an underage girl to Billings to engage in commercial sex.
A bull moose wandered into Billings West End Monday and has taken up a brief residence within the city limits prompting police to urge the public to give the massive animal space to find his way out of town.
The school district's policy dictates that felony charges bar any participation in school activities.
Denis Pitman is running Yellowstone County's first large-scale write-in campaign to hold onto his seat on the county commission after newcomer Mark Morse beat him in the June primary.
Downtown Billings will have 13 more apartments for rent come this spring.
Martin Leo Jimenez, 28, was one of several people caught in a massive law enforcement operation targeting potential child rapists online.
A bull moose cruises the Billings Bench Water Association ditch near 13th Street West on Tuesday as Billings police monitored his movements.