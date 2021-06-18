 Skip to main content
Photo: Lockwood teen organizes car wash to help injured cousin
Photo: Lockwood teen organizes car wash to help injured cousin

Cole’s Car Wash

Maddie LaFranier, 17, washes a car at Cole’s Car Wash, a fundraising event she organized for her second cousin Justice “Cole” Reeves, 13, at the Lockwood Little League fields along Old Hardin Road on Friday, June 18.

Reeves choked on a toy dart last week and remains hospitalized. Reeves, who was without oxygen for about 25 minutes while his brother Micha performed cpr, suffered an anoxic brain injury, and the family plans to receive further care in Salt Lake City.

LaFranier plans to continue the car wash on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Little League fields. A GoFundMe page has been started for Reeves.

