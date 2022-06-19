Photo: Long billed curlew flies at sunset

Gazette staff
A long billed curlew flies from the prairie at sunset west of Billings this week.
Massive rainstorms in the Greater Yellowstone Area Monday had the flooding Stillwater and Yellowstone rivers tearing out bridges and roadways, leaving thousands of people stranded.
Flood damage closes northern half of Yellowstone National Park for the rest of the summer, including Lamar Valley, Tower Falls and Mammoth Hot Springs.
After massive river flooding wiped out all roads to Gardiner on Monday, huge crowds of travelers and residents are trapped in the mountain town.
Billings officials will be keeping a close watch on Yellowstone River levels as it reaches it peak height on Tuesday but believe the city should be able to weather it.
“This is absolutely crippling for our small communities that rely on so much of the park..."
All entrances to Yellowstone National Park closed Monday due to flooding, rockslides and other "extremely hazardous conditions," the National Park Service announced.
Stranded families sought new places to stay after record flooding closed Yellowstone's five entrances on Monday. Meanwhile, authorities worked to evacuate visitors inside the park.
The body of a woman was found in the Yellowstone River near the east bridge near Metra Park Monday night, according to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.
Billings Public Works officials warned city leaders Monday night that if the river crested at 15 feet it would put the water and wastewater treatment plants in jeopardy. By Tuesday evening crews had placed sandbags and taken measures to protect equipment there as the river hit 15 feet.
