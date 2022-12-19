Members of the Rotary volunteer group Interact work at Shelterfirst at Billings First Church on Monday. The high school and college students cleaned out sleeping rooms in preparation for overnight guests. The city has approved an emergency low barrier cold weather shelter at the church.
Photo: Low barrier shelter approved for overnight stay
- Gazette staff
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Anthony Dean Hance, 23, was found not guilty of three counts of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent and one count of intimidation, all felonies.
Fetter and Ramirez entered the Magic Diamond Casino in the Billings Heights, and Fetter removed five bottles of Southern Comfort liquor from a shelf.
The student accused of the threat was arrested by the school’s resource officer, charged with intimidation and taken to Youth Services.
Katherine Anne Proctor of Helena previously worked as an assistant attorney general, a title given to a number of prosecutors and other attorneys for the state.
Bullcoming’s apparent admission of perjury has prompted attorneys representing the victim in the lawsuit to seek an emergency hearing.
Community Leadership and Development, Inc. breaks ground on an $8.4 million low income apartment complex.
In the complaint filed with the Montana Human Rights Bureau (HRB) in November, the former employee alleges he was retaliated against after raising several concerns, including complaints about sexual harassment.
County group pushes for more transparency in how local elections are conducted.
Montana's attorney general cited an increase in drug seizures and violent crime in pressing lawmakers to invest in more agents, prosecutors and equipment going into the 2023 Montana State Legislature.
Zoning that would have allowed for new apartments and retail space to be built on an open field on the west side of Zimmerman Trail north of G…