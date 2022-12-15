 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photo: Low income apartment ground breaking ceremony

CLDI apartment

Staff members and officials gather as Community Leadership and Development, Inc. breaks ground on an $8.4 million low income Tapestry apartment complex at 115 South 30th Street on Thursday. The 27 unit project will be built with Low Income Housing Tax Credits by Langlas Construction and is expected to be completed in December 2023.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

